Nigerian Youth storm Sokoto for African, National Youth Day Celebration

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and a coalition of Ethnic Youth Groups in Nigeria, have stormed Sokoto, the seat of Caliphate for the commemoration of the inaugural edition of the National Youth Day.

Recall, that President Muhammadu Buhari has earlier approved November 1 every year to commemorate the National Youth Day. The National Youth Day celebration, is to draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth.

The day also coincides with the African Youth Day, a day set aside every year to promote the increased recognition of youth as key agents for social change, economic growth and sustainable development.

Led by the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo, youth from across the states of the federation including leaders of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth, Afenifere Youth, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, Ijaw Youth Council, Middlebelt Youth forum among others, are attending the event, being hosted by the Sokoto State government.

Top government functionaries and religious leaders are also expected to be at the event scheduled for this afternoon, where issues of youth involvement in National development and specific demands of young people in the country, are to be discussed.

