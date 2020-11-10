Nigerian Govs failure to provide good governance responsible for insecurity, unrest in Nigeria – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

Some well-meaning Nigerians have blamed the failure of state governors to deliver the dividends of democracy to their people for the civil unrest and insecurity witnessed in parts of the country.

The group, under the aegis of March4Nigeria Initiative, said the governors should be held responsible for the escalation of the EndSARS protest into violence.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Comrade Augustine Adie said some governors have constituted themselves into demigod, leading to agitations and disenchantments in the polity.

Comrade Adie noted that the “discovery of COVID-19 palliatives stored in various warehouses across the states is indeed a vindication of the efforts of the federal government towards improving the lives of the people in ways too numerous to mention”.

Describing the attitude as “appalling and inimical to sustainable growth and development in Nigeria”, the group said it is time for citizens to hold their governors accountable.

The March4Nigeria Initiative, however, tasked the governors to do the needful in their different states with regards to delivering the dividends of democracy.

It also hoped that the governors would admit their mistakes and retrace their steps in the way and manner they govern their various states.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: