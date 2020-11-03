Nigerian Army set to regain its excellent position in sports

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Buratai devotes resources, infrastructure

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has declared that the Nigerian Army, NA ,is ready to regain its excellent position in sports.

The Army boss said he had already, devoted a lot of resources for infrastructural and human capacity development, to achieve the feat.

Buratai spoke in Zaria during the Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) Officers Conference 2020″ (DOTC – 2020), on Tuesday.

The COAS, who was represented on the occasion by the Commander of the Infantry Corps, Major General Stevenson Olubanji, commiserated with the Zazzau Emirate Council and the good people of Zaria, over the death of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Buratai expressed with delight that the great city of Zaria played host to the Directorate of Army Physical Training and other Nigerian Army establishments.

He recalled that upon his assumption of office in July 2015, his vision was to ensure that the NA becomes professionally responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Consequently, operational, administrative and logistics strategies were evolved to refocus on fight against insurgency and other security threats nationwide. Also worthy of mention, was the need for the NA to return to the heights it occupied in sports excellence. Sequel to these, I have devoted a lot of resources for infrastructural and human capacity development, in addition to the training of our sportsmen and their participation for various national and international sports and military games,” he said.

He said he had followed events in the PT Corps in the last one year, observed the diligence with which the personnel of the PT Corps have carried out the onerous task of keeping the NA fit for combat efficiency.

” I am not also unmindful of the recent achievements of our sportsmen in various sporting events, as outlined by the Director Physical Training (Army) .Consequently, the twin issues of fitness training and drive for sports excellence have led to led mark achievements both by the NA arid the individual sportsmen.”

“The selection of this theme “Repositioning the NAPT Corps through Elective Training and Sports Excellence” is therefore apt. This has reinforced the age long belief that training is at the heart of professionalism. While the NA under my watch, is thus improving welfare and general administration of all NA personnel, the provision of welfare through training has also remained in focus.”

READ ALSO:

“It was in view of the foregoing, that I feel obliged, to be part of the efforts by the PT Corps to review its present state, in relation to the existing fitness and combat challenges the NA; with the aim to reposition itself. I am convinced, that the erudite resource persons and the limitless experience of core professionals in this gathering, will enrich the knowledge base at this conference,” he said.

I sincerely look forward to you harmonising your presentations, deliberations and brainstorming sessions, to evolve strategies and tactical level efforts that would satisfy the purpose of the DOTC 2020. It is only then, that the aim and objectives of this PT Officers

Training Conference would have been achieved. The outcome of this Training Conference therefore should assist the PT Corps to take its pride of place in providing requisite support to the NA, for combat efficiency and excellence in sports.”

“To this end, I want to humbly express my profound gratitude to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his continued arid invaluable support to the NA in the discharge of its constitutional roles. Therefore, I wish to pledge the commitment and unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers of the NA to the President and the defence of our democracy. On a final note, let me thank the distinguished guests, resource persons and participant ts, of this Conference. I wish as all safe journey back to our destinations at the end of the Conference,” he said.

Earlier, the Director Physical Training (ARMY) Major General OW Ali expressed gratitude to the COAS for giving the Nigerian Army PT Corps the privilege to host a Training Conference, after nearly 26 years.

“Despite the series of social situation and ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic. This no doubt, is a demonstration of your commitment to the fitness of NA personnel,” he said.

He thanked the COAS for the early release of funds for provision of the requirements for the Conference and prayed that their deliberations would proffer solutions that would re-position the Corps for building the NA fitness for battle and placement of an enduring sports legacy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: