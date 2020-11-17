Nigerian-American singer 2JAY returns with ‘On the Telephone’

Kindly Share This Story:

Outstanding Nigerian American musician, 2Jay has dropped a brand new single titled ‘On The Telephone’. Real names James Junior Akasi is a Nigerian musician born on 9th September 1988 and an indigene of Sapele.

2Jay is an amazing musician whose versatility stands him out among his peers in the music industry. His approach to music are always classy, he makes attention-catching and evergreen deliveries anytime he releases a new song.

The brilliant singer, on his latest hit track, ‘On The Telephone’, blends Jamaican Patois with the English language to create a piece of stunning and enviable music that everyone will definitely put on replay to grasp the logical lyrics of 2Jay.

2Jay says he’s spreading his tentacles higher to attract a new audience through ‘On The Telephone’, “My new single is for my existing fans, and to attract a new audience who speak Patwa as their major language”, he said.

Since 2Jay scored his major hit with his much-admired song, ‘Radio’, in 2015, he keeps improving on his ability to churn out artistic songs and even bigger hit tracks.

‘On The Telephone’ is a hip-hop song released alongside simple visuals, showing 2Jay serenading his woman with his fabled libretti.

2Jay took a long break from music after his 2015 groundbreaking hit and introduction to the music market. With the current level of growth and worldwide acceptance of afrobeat and Nigerian sounds, 2Jay is set to take his rightful spot in the mainstream as he is gearing up to compete with the big names in the industry.

According to the artiste, “its time to represent motherland fully and I’m ready to dethrone a lot of people with great hits to be released back to back.”

His current single is taking over the airwaves with massive public acceptance and media support, the time is now or never.

2Jay’s new single on the telephone is a must-listen as he displayed professionalism with his specially crafted kind of sound a fusion of hip-hop. afrobeat and a blend of Jamaican patois. The artiste is ready to return to Nigeria for shows and tours this season and is open for bookings etc. Connect with him on Twitter @2jayAkasi and on Instagram @xx2game_2jay

