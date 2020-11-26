Nigeria to enhance economic cooperation with Algeria ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday pledged the support and encouragement of Nigeria to every move that will enhance economic cooperation between her and the Republic of Algeria.

President Buhari, made the pledge when he received a special envoy of the Algerian President, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

He stressed the need for peace, tranquility and security in African countries, saying; “unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well. We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation? We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

Speaking earlier, the Special Envoy said Nigeria was the pillar of Africa, and he had brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together.”

