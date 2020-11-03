Nigeria, six foreign countries to showcase eGovt experience at Nigerian Summit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Nigeria and six foreign countries will be participating and showcasing their eGovernment experiences at this year’s Nigeria eGovernment Summit.

The annual Nigeria eGovernment Summit which holds November 17 at Sheraton Hotels and Tower, Ikeja, is themed: COVID-19: Impetus for Accelerated Adoption of eGovernment.

According to the organisers, the summit is geared towards accelerating online presence of the Nigerian government at all levels.

Given the global shift from physical transactions to online transactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the summit said they would focus more on policies, strategies, solutions and technologies that would be required to achieve accelerated eGovernment deployment at the federal, state and local government levels, and to make government’s online presence felt by all Nigerians.

The Executive Chairman, DigiServe Network Services, and convener of the summit, Mr. Lanre Ajayi said: “We are assembling world-class technology experts and solution providers to share their experiences and showcase latest innovations applicable to eGovernment service deployment.

“We are also inviting top government officials not only to learn from foreign experts but also to share their own experience and showcase the state of eGovernment services deployment in their respective governance domains,” Ajayi said.

The foreign countries include France, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, and Ethiopia.

DigiServe Network Services Limited, in partnership with Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, Association of Telecoms companies of Nigeria, ATCON and Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, has invited key participants and experts to discuss the economic benefits of eGovernment and the need to government at all levels to increase their online presence.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: