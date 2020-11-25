Nigeria can only exit recession through agriculture — Ofana

Kindly Share This Story:

As Santuscom Agro-hub takes delivery of 6 tractors for rice cultivation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Santuscom Agro – Hub Investment Limited, Chief Paul Santus Ofana, yesterday, maintained that Nigeria could only exit the second recession through agriculture

Ofana stated this while expressing concern over the plight of the nation’s economy which he said should rather be seen as an opportunity to invest more in agriculture and create a friendlier and conducive business environment for investors, farmers, and communities for greater productivity.

He said: “Santuscom Agro – Hub Investment Limited is ready to partner with government financial institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Nigerian commercial banks to tackle the challenge of food insecurity in the country and create jobs and wealth. This is part of our preparation and readiness for the dry season rice farming.

“In this period of recession and the negative impacts of the pandemic the only option left for the country to get out of recession is farming.”

He also assured that his company’s commitment and determination is to assume the position of a major player in the nation’s agribusiness and a worthy player in the international market.

“We are determined to be one of the big and major players in the agro-industry to guarantee food sufficiency and security in Nigeria”, he said.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the dry season for the cultivation of rice, the being a rising agripreneur, he (Ofana) on behalf of Santuscom Agro – hub Investment Limited, producers of Ogoja Rice, took delivery of six tractors for the operation and to ensure mechanized farming takes the centre stage of food production.

