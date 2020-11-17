Niger Governor Sani Bello recovers from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19.

The Governor who personally announced his status last week through his official Twitter immediately went into isolation for recovery.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje said the Governor has tested negative to the virus following repeat tests of the viral disease.

She stated that with the cheering news, the Governor is now pronounced free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties.

“I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes” the Sani Bello added.

