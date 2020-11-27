NIESV working hard to rid profession of quacks — ESV Aghaji

Kindly Share This Story:

Commissions housing project

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers, NIESV, Abuja Branch ESV. Ikenna Lansar Aghaji has promised to collaborate with relevant agencies to rid the profession of quacks infiltrating it.

ESV. Aghaji, who made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the NIESV House at Supacell Estate, Wumba District, in Abuja, also promised to work in partnership with national body with a view to cleansing the Augean table and reposition the profession for service delivery.

The spacious three-bed room flat project started by the previous Exco was completed within six months under the leadership of ESV. Aghaji as Abuja branch Chairman.

He also noted that the profession was plaque by challenge of awareness of because many people are at dark as to what they do, which according to him would require creating awareness and enlightening the public on their functions.

READ ALSO: Police arrest domestic worker over alleged killing of former boss

Aghaji also promised to rebrand and repackage NIESV Abuja branch, while starting laudable projects which will touch and improve the well being of the members and the branch in general.

Apart from completing the spacious three-bed room flat within six months of resumption as Abuja branch Chairman, Aghaji also plan to intensify public advocacy, particularly within the Ministries and Government agencies so as to know us better and the services we provide so that what is due to us will be given to us.

He said, “I will repackage and rebrand the Branch by giving our NIESV Abuja office a facelift, upgrade our style and ways of doing things at the branch. I served in the last dispensation as the Vice-Chairman. The Chairman and EXCO members did a good job.

On the challenges, Aghaji said, “Our major challenge is the awareness of our profession, many people don’t really know us and what we do, that is why one of my major plans is public enlightenment.

“Another challenge is other professions trying to poach into our field to take our jobs which are exclusively for us such as Valuation. The NIESV National body is already handling that. We will team up with them to handle this problem.”

On how to handle undeveloped property dotted the FCT, he said, “I will advice the Minister to take an order District by District, and instruct that any property that is not developed within a certain period of time stands revoked. Mallam Nasir El Rufai during his time did it to Utako/Jabi area that is why the place developed very fast.”

A graduate of Estate Management from University Of Nigeria Enugu Campus, Aghaji was the former Publicity Secretary in 2016 after which he rose to become the Vice-Chairman in 2018.

After proving himself with outstanding service and found worthy of the elevation, Aghaji was allowed to run unopposed for the post of the Chairman.

He is the Principal Partner of Lansar Aghaji & Co, a firm of Estate Surveyors & Valuers. An erudite young man with vast experience and good leadership skills. He hails from Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra State.

He attended Marist Brothers Juniorate in Uturu and is currently the President of their Old boys Association in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: