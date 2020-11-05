Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

NiDCOM Chief felicitates with Agbaje for winning Minnesota Reps ticket

On 1:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NiDCOM Chief felicitates with Agbaje for winning Minnesota Reps ticket

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa,  Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has commended another Nigerian-American, Esther Agbaje, for winning the Minnesota Representative ticket in the United States.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit (NIDCOM), in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dabiri-Erewa rejoiced with Agbaje for being the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota legislature.

According to the congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss was excited that more Nigerians are showing their interest in impacting good governance in their countries of residence.

READ ALSO: Your voices have been heard, says NiDCOM to youths protesting police brutality

She said the election of Agbaje in the Minnesota House of Representatives was a testimony that Nigerians were capable of being trusted with the position of authority.

Dabiri-Erewa, a three-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, wished her continued and unparalleled success.

NAN reports that Agbaje, 35, who contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, an affiliate of the US Democratic Party, is a Nigerian-born American.

Agbaje’s victory makes her the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota legislature.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!