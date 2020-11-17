Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to viral reports that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is set to take another wife.

There were speculations on Monday, alleging that the businessman and philanthropist is engaged to a prospective 7th wife, after a lady, identified as Sara shared photos of herself posing in Ned Nwoko’s mansion.

Also, Regina Daniels went on to share photos and videos of Sara on her snapchat. In one of the photos which Regina captioned “wifey”, Sara was flaunting her engagement ring.

However, the mother of one via her instastory, has reacted to the speculations “The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false. She is my friend who came visiting!!!” she said.

Well, the rumor has generated diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media, making the Nollywood actress one of the trending topics among Nigerians on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions;

@AimThaMachine wrote “I think Ned Nwoko is going to get to the 10th wife. You can have as many wives, gf’s and side-piece as you want. All you need is Money. Lmfaooo feminism flies out the window fast fast. Regina Daniels should just collect her 6th spot in peace.”

@Omokiikan wrote “Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly engaged to a prospective 7th wife. This is no longer a marriage, it should be called a record label. The man signs female every year”

@PabloHoggs wrote “Regina Daniels meet person for Ned house before entering. So another go meet am for house too. I don’t see any problem in this, she knows Ned is married before tieing the knot.”

The couple who got married in April 2019, have a son together.

