New set of winners emerge in Pure Bliss millionaire promo

The ongoing Pure Bliss promo has produced another millionaire and an owner of a brand new iPhone even as more winners are set to emerge.

The promo which will run for as long as stock lasts is an initiative aimed at empowering lovers of the brand and bringing in potentials brand loyalists who stand a chance of winning by participating.

Brand Manager OK FOODS, Oluwaseyi Aderibigbe while speaking at the presentation of the newest winners said the aim is to reward teeming consumers and seven millionaires have emerged so far. She said, “The customers are the reason why we are in the market, so this is a way of appreciating them.

She further revealed that other fantastic prices would be given out in the promo exercise including smartphones, Bluetooth headset, Speakers, TV Sets and airtime.

An elated Mrs. Ogor Ann Obiageri while reacting to the cash prize said, “I’m happy to be part of this Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo. When I first got the text, I switched off my phone then kept it somewhere. Then after some time, I turned it back on just to be sure that it was not a scam. Then I went online to verify and it turned out to be real and the people who contacted me have been so professional. I am so grateful to be part of this. I am so blessed.”

Miss Deborah Adams, a student of the University of Lagos who won a brand iPhone 11 also thanked Pure Bliss for giving her the opportunity to own an iPhone as she wasn’t expecting to get such a high-priced phone.

