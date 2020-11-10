Nelson Reids, X3m Media and 7even Interactive shortlisted for 2020 Loeries awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Three Nigerian marketing communications agencies have been shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the prestigious Loeries Awards held in Johannesburg, South-Africa.

The Loeries, which celebrates the best of marketing communications and creativity in Africa and the Middle East, shortlisted the Nigerian agencies for outstanding campaigns in Digital Communication, Out-of-Home, Print Advertising and Media Innovation.

The trio who earned a combined 14 nominations will be aiming to improve Nigeria’s fortune in the continental awards and will be competing against some of the best campaigns and agencies from Africa and the Middle East.

The 2020 Loeries Awards will be held on the 16th through to the 20th of November, 2020.

