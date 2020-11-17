Nelson Edohore is Rotary Club of Amuwo’s new president

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9110 Nigeria held her 34th Investiture Ceremony on Saturday 14th of November 2020 at Festival Hotels Festac. It was a top-notch Ceremony of the official Installation of Rotn. Nelson Oluwakayode Edohore PHF and his Board of Directors for 2020/2021 Rotary Year.

The event was a great Platform to recognize distinguished Professionals, Businessmen and Entrepreneurs who have done great in the society and area of their Career. However, the event was also an avenue to raise funds for the proposed Club Projects for the Year in line with Rotary Seven Area of Focus.

The event kicked off at exactly 2pm with Introduction of guest, Welcome Address by the Installation Committee Chairman Rotn. Austin Njoku PHF , Valedictory Speech by the outgoing President Rotn. Francis Ogugua.

The highlight of the event was the Presentation of Distinguished Award to some great awardees, which include: Dr.Adaobi Vivian Nwakuche, Chief Dr. Abraham Dika Bara Obiobio the 4th, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyetola, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga, and Mr. Victor Olatunji. The Guest Speaker Mr Ade Awonaike spoke on The Opportunities amidst COVID-19.

It was indeed a great colourful event of families, friends and guest of Rotary.

During the ceremony, two new members were also inducted. Some of the District Leaders that came to witness the ceremony includes DGN, Rotn. Dr.Omotunde Lawson who represented the District Governor Rotn Bola Oyebade, the club’s Assistant Governor Rotn Sola Adebiyi, PAGs, AGs.

District Rotaract Leaders were also in attendance such as the IPDRR Constance Jaiyeola PHF, DRR Windapo PHF, and ADRR Onyedimma Patrick PHF.

