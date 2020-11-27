Ned Nwoko becomes NAOSRE Grand Patron

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, mostly known in the business, entertainment and political circles as Ned Nwoko, has become Grand Patron to the National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE, , an association made up of the finest hands in Nigeria’s security reportage.

Ned Nwoko is one of Nigeria’s outstanding investors in hospitality, a business that requires committed attention to safety and security.

The chairman of THE MOUNT NED NWOKO RESORT, comprising THE TOWER, a 100FT structure built on a 1000FT location and unarguably, the highest point in Delta state, confirmed his acceptance in a meeting with the leadership of NAOSRE led by its President, Mr. Oyewale Femi, in Abuja on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

As a grand patron, Ned Nwoko is expected to play an advisory role in guiding the leadership of NAOSRE in key security information dissemination for a safer Nigeria.

