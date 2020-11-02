NECO releases new timetable for suspended SSCE exams

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the suspended Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) across the country. in all states and the FCT from Monday 9th November 2020.

The NECO SSCE examinations were earlier postponed indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

A statement signed by the Council’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani said the examinations will now resume from Monday 9th across the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November 2020 to Saturday 28th November 2020.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November 2020.

“The timetable can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng,” the statement added.

While the council thanked the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended, it also assured them of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

