NCDC confirms 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 112 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Saturday.

Nigeria had so far tested 705,809 people since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Feb. 27 this year.

The health agency said that with the 112 new infections recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FC T) the total confirmed cases nationwide have jumped to 64,996.

According to the centre, of the 112 new cases, FCT and Oyo State had 27 each, followed by Bayelsa and Rivers with nine infections each and Delta with seven infections.

Edo, Kaduna and Ogun have five each; Anambra, Katsina, Ondo, Osun and Plateau reported three each; Niger two and Kano had one.

On the sunny side, the NCDC stated that 93 coronavirus patients who were treated in some of the isolation centres were discharged in the past 24 hours.

It also said that since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria 61,029 of the 64,996 confirmed coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged in isolation centres while 1,163 patients had succumbed to the disease nationwide.

The centre said that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre at Level III to coordinate the national response activities in the country. (NAN)

