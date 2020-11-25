NBC begins survey of Imo/Rivers boundary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Boundary Commission, NBC, has commenced fieldwork on the border communities of Imo and Rivers state.

The NBC, led by the Director General, Surveyor Adamu Adaji, yesterday spoke while flagging off the joint field team for Imo and Rivers at Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

He said that both Imo and Rivers field team were expected to thoroughly give accurate data on the inter-state boundary. An exercise he said would last for two months.

Some of the affected local government areas, Adaji, mentioned in Imo and Rivers state included “Oguta, Ohaji/ Egbema, Owerri West, Ngor- Okpala and Ndoni, Emuoha, Ikwerre, Etche, Egbema respectively.

He added: “The fieldwork is expected to last for two months. In the process of delivering on this assignment the joint field team of both Imo and that of Rivers States, as well as the federal government, will traverse the entire length and breath of the boundary.

"They will pass through the affected local government areas of Oguta, Egbema and Ngor-Okpala in Imo State and in Rivers state will be Egbema, Ndoni, Emuoha, Ikwerre and Etche."

“We charge the members to discharge their duties with the utmost sense of professionalism and commitment as well as to come up with comprehensive data for the definition of the inter-state boundary,” Adaji said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

