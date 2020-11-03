Nasarawa lawmaker dumps PDP for APC after recovering from illness

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr John Osewu ( PDP-Doma South) of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Osewu, who has just recovered from sickness, announced his defection to the APC shortly after he assumed duty at the assembly.

“The issue surrounding my health condition was a terrible experience for me. It makes me uncomfortable, some people even said that I had died.

“Some even said that the Speaker hid me, but I thank God, I am here now, together with my colleagues, staff and you people, gentlemen of the Press,” he said.

He thanked God, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, the Speaker of the House, Balarabe Abdullahi, and other legislators, as well as the people of his constituency and well wishers for their prayers, support and understanding.

Osewu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, also commended the development strides and leadership style of Gov. Sule and the Speaker, which he said, encouraged him to leave his party, the PDP, and join the APC.

” So that together we will provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people.

“I want to formally and officially inform you that after consultations with my people, I have left the PDP for the APC.

“This is to enable me to fully support the good things Gov. Abdullahi Sule is doing for the people, that is the kind of leadership we want,”he said.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Ibrahim Alkali, who is the Deputy Chairman of the Judiciary committee and Member, representing Lafia North, welcomed Osewu to the APC.

He thanked God for his recovery, saying that the House had missed his contributions.

The lawmaker who felt sick seven months after his inauguration, was moved out of the state for medical treatment on Jan.6.(NAN)

VANGUARD

