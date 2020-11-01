NASARAWA: First lady moves against rape, charges youth to lead

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Wife of the Nasarawa State Governor, Hajiya Silifat Sule has asked Nigeria youths to take the lead against rape, kidnapping, rubbery and other criminal activities in the country.

The wife of the governor gave the charge at the National Convention of Nasarawa State Students Association in Lafia.

According to Silifat Sule, the drive towards a decent society lies in the hands of the youths who are now being used as tools in the hands of those who never meant well for the country and the future of the youths

Hajiya Silifat Sule urged students at all levels in Nigeria to take the lead in ensuring that the girl child and other vulnerable members of the society are protected from any form of violence and harassments.

Represented by Special Assistance to the Governor’s wife on Media, Ishaq Lamino, Hajiya Sule called on the students to place hard work and perseverance as their watchword and desist from unlawful activities.

Earlier, National President, Nasarawa State Students Association, Comrade Alkahmis Ladan had called on leaders at all levels to take proactive steps towards addressing the falling standard of education and unemployment in the country.

Comrade Ladan stressed the need for Nasarawa State Government to pay more attention to job creation through skills acquisition for the teeming unemployed graduates in the state.

