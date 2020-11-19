NAHCON Commissioner solicits Okowa’s support for MPWB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FEDERAL Commissioner Representing South-South in the National Hajj Commission Of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Sadiq Musa, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to support the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board MPWB, in the state.

Speaking during his familiarisation visit to the State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Omamofe Pirah, Musa sympathized with the Governor over the recent attacks by hoodlums in the guise of EndSARS protesters in the state.

Also read:

Accompanied by the Zonal Coordinator, South East, and South-South, Amin Ukoha, Musa explained that they were assessing the pilgrim’s enlightenment and education programmes, in order to address identified challenges.

Responding, Pirah advised Muslim youths in the state to key into the development programmes of the State Government at all levels and eschew violence.

He further promised to convey their message to his boss, Governor Okowa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: