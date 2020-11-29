NAFEST: I invested in security in Plateau — Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State re-echoed the return of peace to Jos, noting that his government invested in security and welfare of the people.A

He spoke glowingly about the tourism and hospitality economy of Plateau, adding that Nigerians and foreigners alike must return and invest, recreate in a safe, secured and temperate city of Jos.

Joined by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Bunu, and Minister of Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare, Lalong explained that God has been in the forefront of the restoration of peace in the state and therefore deserving all the glory.

After an awesome state -by -state colourful parade, with heavy drummings and songs from the diverse tongues and people of Nigeria, Dare disclosed that culture will help drive national sports and youth development across the nation.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in his remarks, explained that Plateau State is now the medical tourism capital of Africa due to its uniqueness, peace and tranquility.

He further stated that culture will be the fulcrum of enterprenual rediscovery and empowerment among young persons and women in rural areas. Over 25 states and FCT participated in the week-long iconic cultural festival which had been at the forefront of promoting National unity and cohesion.

Bayelsa won the overall best participating state, with Ekiti and Rivers States sharing the second spot.

