N/Delta youths, ex-agitators issue 11-day ultimatum, want fuel to be sold N120

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Niger Delta Youth Council NDYC and the Coalition of ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum have expressed disgust at the recent fuel price hike, giving a 11-day ultimatum to the federal government to peg the pump price at ₦120 per litre or risk a mass action.

National Coordinator of NDYC, Comrade Jator Abido and the Convener, Coalition of ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum, “General” Ebi Tamuno have the ultimatum in a joint statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

Part of the statement reads; “We will not hesitate to stand for the rights of the Niger-Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general. It is against this background that we the members of the NDYC issue this press statement demanding the Federal Government to:

“Immediately rescind on this policy by reducing the pump price of petroleum product to the sum of N120 per liter (PMS specifically) within 11 days.

“Repair and put our refineries to immediate use so as to forestall the incessant price increment.

“That a more robust policy on the petroleum industry aimed at fixing our comatose refineries.

“We hereby state that oil workers should leave the Niger Delta region within 14 days if government fails to live up to our expectations. Let it be noted that their safety cannot be guaranteed if government fails to revert the pump price to ₦120”.

Stating that Nigerians must not be held responsible for the incompetence of government, the groups said government should have been more humane as Nigerians were still confronting the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown and the recent #EndSARS protests.

“We will not hesitate to declare a national day of action for a nationwide protest as the economy is biting hard on the citizens.

“We call on all sister organizations and groups to wake to this clarion call. Nigerians cannot take responsibility for government’s incompetence.

“It is however regrettable that our refineries have been left moribund and almost becoming a museum for petroleum refining equipment. Nigerians who are grappling with poverty have been left to their fate due to the hike in the price of fuel. There is no justifiable reason for the exorbitant price over a product that God has blessed us with in abundance.

“Given the existing economic realities and the post COVID 19 and #EndSARS economy which have left the country out of productivity in various forms; it will be a total policy aberration to allow for any form of price increase either in electricity tariff or fuel pump price which is impacting negatively on Nigerians.

“We make bold to state categorically that it is an affront on the survival of Nigerians who are finding it hard to feed on a daily basis to be made to suffer from years of bad governance”.

