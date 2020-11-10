N-Delta: FG mulls commission for 13% derivation, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Following alleged mismanagement of the 13 percent derivation, the Federal Government might consider establishment of National Derivation Commission, NDC, to handle the responsibility of monitoring and disbursement of developmental funds accruing to the Niger Delta region.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who revealed this intent when he led the Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, on a visit to the Deputy Senate President Senator Omo- Agege in Abuja, said the commission will address the challenges of deprivation and underdevelopment of the region.

Senator Enang lamented that the oil and minerals producing communities have been deprived of their entitlements by the states government in the region.

According to Enang, the Commission will be charged with the responsibility to monitor and ensure that money that come to Delta and any other state as derivation is applied for the development of the area where that minerals was gotten from.

He said, “We had also articulated a position to His Excellency, Mr. President that the money is given, not to the state government, but through the state government to the communities, since they have refused to comply and their refusal to comply is causing the communities to look up to the federal government.

And the governors point a finger at President Buhari that he is with the money, deceiving the people that we have come a re-introduce this as a legislative measure”.

On the issue of gas flairing, he urged the Omo-Agege to follow it up with Mr President to ensure that the money is given to the communities that suffer effect of gas flairing.

Enang said, “There is a misconception by one of the agencies saying that gas flairing is part of the 13 percent derivation”, noting that gas flairing matter is a different matter from derivation, it is a penalty for the people who suffered the effect of gas flairing, it is not part of derivation”

He thanked the Deputy Senate President for laying before the National assembly the petroleum Industry Bill.

Members of the delegation were, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in Brass Kingdom and Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, Chief Alfred Diete-Spiff, High Chief (Prof) Jasper Jumbo, HRH Samuel Nee, Chief Emmanuel Anele, Deaconess Josephine Odungide, Chief (Dr) Wellington Okirika among others.‘‘

