My wife is demonic, threatens to kill me, man tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

An electronics repairer, Samson Babalola, has petitioned the Ile-Tuntun Customary Court, Ibadan, to dissolve his 10-year-old marriage to his wife, Abosede, over death threats and alleged use of demonic powers.

Testifying on Monday before Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s President, Babalola, who resides at Oke-Bola area, Ibadan, said that his wife often told him that she would use her demonic powers to send him to his early grave.

He said that Abosede often issued the threat whenever she saw him with any woman, not caring whatever relationship he might have with the lady.

The petitioner also claimed that his wife was trying to foist on him a pregnancy that was not his.

“After Abosede failed in her attempts to lord over me, she started inciting my first child I had with my late wife against me.

“She poisoned that child’s mind that I was responsible for his mother’s death, and that I was also making desperate efforts to kill her.

“Worse still, she instigated her younger brother and mother to ensure they ruined me because I reported her at Oyo State Welfare Department for her evil acts.

“Abosede now has an extra-marital affair with a man and they go to parties together.

“She is currently forcing me to accept a pregnancy I know nothing about because I have stopped having any conjugal rites with her,” Babalola said.

The respondent, who earns a living as a fashion designer, however, opposed the suit.

She defended the allegations against her, insisting that her husband was responsible for her pregnancy.

In his ruling, Agbaje held that there was need for Babalola and Abosede’s relatives to intervene in the matter.

He, therefore, adjourned the case until Dec. 3, for continuation of hearing and advised the estranged couple to maintain peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: