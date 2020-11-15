My next ambition is to be Pastor or Nigeria’s president — Fayose

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has said he has never at any time nursed the ambition of being a senator, saying his next ambition in life is to become Nigeria’s president or a cleric.

He said he hates being a senator who would be making laws that the executive would not have the courage of implementing.

Fayose, who did not mention when he planned to pursue either his cleric or presidential ambition, however, declared that God’s time does not always agree with humans calculations.

He said God had been so kind to him in his journeys through life, saying the best way to appreciate him is to work for him.

The two-time governor of Ekiti State, said a good number of his most dependable and trusted followers who he lifted up from nothing, had either deserted him or teamed up with his political foes, moments after realizing he was no longer in power.

Reeling out names of some of his former trusted aides that he claimed, let him down after leaving office to team up with his perceived political foes, Fayose said he had forgiven them all.

The former Governor who featured on a live programme aired on one of the private radio stations in Ado Ekiti over the weekend said whichever that comes first out of the two ambitions, would be his ultimate choice.

Fayose said he was eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s president if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari could be so graced to be presidents.

According to him, his popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the upliftment of Ekiti state and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people with no hope of becoming anything in life across the country were enough a credential to making him become Nigeria’s president.

The former governor expressed gratitude to his wife, Feyisetan for standing by him through thick and tin, stressing that her support and cooperation played important roles in his political life.

He also thanked others who believed so much in him philosophy, vision and mission, charging residents to be peaceful in their approach to issues, no matter the volume of provocation.

Fayose described as his darkest moment, the day he was impeached as Governor through “back door arrangements”.

He was impeached on October 16, 2006, by Hon. Friday Aderemi-led House of Assembly on alleged mismanagement of state funds.

But the Supreme Court, in 2014, nullified the impeachment that ousted him from office just 226 days to the expiration of his first term.

Fayose said his happiest moment was when he staged a dramatic come back against all odds to the Oke-Bareke Government House after eight years.

