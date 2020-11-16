My new single was inspired by pain — Sureboy

Kindly Share This Story:

Budding music and fitness enthusiast, Clinton Chinemerem, better known as Sureboy, is upbeat about his dream to make a big mark with his unique contemporary Hip-Hop and Soul music genre.

Sureboy is gearing up for the release of an inspiring debut single entitled ‘Ama be Alrite’ produced by Dizzla D Beats.

Sharing how he was able to put together this single, he reveals:

“My new single is based on my life experience; I deeply felt every word I sang on that song. It was inspired by pain and so many struggles, but because I’m very hopeful and optimistic, I told myself I would be alright in the end, and that was how I came about the title “Ama Be Alrite”.

Speaking on his journey into music, he said:

“I’ve always known I love music and I had the talent which can be harnessed, but I didn’t do anything about it until 2017 when I made up my mind to go the music route. That was when I recorded my first project sequel to years of series of songwriting. Before then, I started making freestyle videos and them posting online, and even participated in a few rap challenges on Instagram. I’m not yet under the spotlight but I’m proud of what I have achieved so far through hard work and consistency. I’m definitely going to keep this dream alive”.

Hinting that this single is a precursor to more melodies, the Electrical Electronic Engineering graduate of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri explains:

“I already have two other songs that I am working on, and I might even decide to drop an EP. I want to be as consistent as possible, so I will keep pushing. I hope my music gets accepted, and above all, I hope to touch lives through my music.”

Sureboy listed Runtown, Wizkid, Ycee, Nasty C, J Cole, Meek Mill, Young MA, and Santa Dave as his musical influences adding that their art and lifestyle greatly inspired him.

“I look forward to making great music with Runtown especially because I love his style and sound”, he enthused.

Vanguard News Nigeria

