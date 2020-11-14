My goal is to make good music that can lift people’s mood worldwide – Heph B

Kindly Share This Story:

It is no longer news that Nigerians in the diaspora are doing the country proud in many fields but it is rare to see a musical artist with Nigerian roots breaking into the sophisticated American music industry.

The bombastic Afro-dancehall King cum reggae artist who is also versatile in RnB and Hiphop; Peter Odunade, popularly called Heph B is one of the very few musical artists breaking out at a pace worthy of acknowledgment.

The multi-talented Nigerian/Jamaican born star has slowly risen from the streets of Houston, Texas to gracing different show venues with superstar artists as well as churning out tunes that have made notable impression on the music scene beyond his base, Houston, Texas.

With his 2020 EP, titled 50/50, Heph B has stamped his brand as a leading force in the Afropop culture in Houston and fast spreading to his native Nigeria and Jamaica.

Heph B proved why he is popularly referred to as “The Versatile Gad” in his 2020 EP; 50/50 as the leading single off the EP; “Best Feelings” an RnB track was selected and awarded Best Pop Single in the Houston Texas Music culture awards.

The EP also recently got awarded by the Music Streams Awards for accumulating over 500,000 streams on all digital platforms; a rare feat for any fast-rising musical artist.

“My ultimate goal is to make music that can lift people’s mood worldwide” HephB enthused while receiving the award.

READ ALSO:

As Heph B’s music continues to spread and win over audiences, brands are taking notice of the dancehall king’s charismatic personality and influences as HABIT 365 Clothing Line recently signed him as her brand ambassador.

The vibrant show stopper and record producer also got a highly coveted performance slot at the 2021 BET Awards weekend which is a platform definitely going to sell him out to the much wider audience across the world as he has always envisioned and sold his craft.

Heph B new EP; 50/50 volume 2 is currently streaming across all digital platforms and it is such an eclectic body of work that will resonate with every music lover.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: