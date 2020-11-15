My Father, give me my portion by Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Kindly Share This Story:

Ezekiel 48:1-6 says, “Now these are the names of the tribes. From the north end to the coast of the way of Hethlon, as one goeth to Hamath, Hazar-enan, the border of Damascus northward, to the coast of Hamath; for these are his sides east and west; a portion for Dan. And by the border of Dan, from the east side unto the west side, a portion for Asher.

And by the border of Asher, from the east side even unto the west side, a portion for Naphtali. And by the border of Naphtali, from the east side unto the west side, a portion for Manasseh. And by the border of Manasseh, from the east side unto the west side, a portion for Ephraim. And by the border of Ephraim, from the east side even unto the west side, a portion for Reuben.”

The above scriptural context made us understand that when the Israelites got to the Promised Land, God gave every tribe the portions of their inheritance and so also in all generations the Lord God availed inheritance for His people because He is the owner and the Creator of everything inside them.

Colossians 1:16-17 says, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.”

God created the heaven and the earth and everything inside them and shares it as He pleases. He gave Adam and Eve their portion in the Garden of Eden and also gave Noah his portion, He blessed Noah and caused him to multiply and committed everything into his hand in his days. God gave Abraham the father of faith his portion, Isaac and Jacob had their portion; the children of Israel also had their portion even in the land of Egypt and the Promised Land. I want to let you know from generation to generation, God has been giving his people their portion. In the New Testament God has portion for you and for me.

Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

I want to let you know that you and I have our portion. God has been given people portion from the beginning till now and today if you have not gotten yours, my God will give you your portion.

Many believers of today are suffering and living beggarly life because they are yet to know what God has for them. Thus, they act as if God’s promises are not real; they act as if they had nothing as an inheritance in the Lord and believed that believers are meant to be poor.

Some of the believers’ attitudes negate the position of the Scripture. When the Psalmist says, the Lord is my shepherd; they forget it is the Shepherd that caters for the sheep and because he has taken the Lord as his Shepherd he is not lacking anything in life. When the Psalmists said since I was young and now I am old I have never seen the righteous forsaken and his seed begging bread (Psalm 37:25), some believers will not consider it as a statement of fact. But the psalmist understood the statement is a fact and believes God and as a result had his own inheritance and his portions.

Brethren, the promises of God are fulfilled to those who are His children in all generation. For the promises to Adam and his generation it is written, “And the Lord said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows; (Exodus 3:7)” For the Israelites and the children of God, it is written in Deut 28:1-13. Also it is written in Genesis 12:1-3 “Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” I want to let you know that there are portions for you and me.

My friend something belongs to us, there is no way you as a sincere believer can be walking around living like a beggar and people would be mocking and asking you were is your God, in other word they are saying you have a god who doesn’t provide, who doesn’t care, heal or caters, who had left you with nothing, My friend there is nothing like that because God promises covered you, I and all believers from generation to generations.

Today my father will give you your portions, as long as you are reading this today, that God who gave them their portion, same God who gave portion to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will give you your portion in Jesus name. I am assuring you there is a portion for you and today if you ask for your portion, you shall be given you.

Phil. 4:19 says, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

If you read this without taking your portion it is your fault. God says He has a portion for you in every of your need. He will supply any kind of need you ask for. And He is not a liar. So if you are a believer indeed, it is your fault if you have not gotten your portion.

Joshua 1:3-5 says, “Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon, that have I given unto you, as I said unto Moses. From the wilderness and this Lebanon even unto the great river, the river Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the great sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your coast. There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life: as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”

The Bible is filled with the promises of God for you and any of this promises that your eyes shall cover, He said He has given it to you. If you discover any of this promises God says it belongs to you, you shall have them today. So you are going home with something. God’s promise for believers covers all generation, what belongs to you shall locate you today. God will give you your portion today, and you and your family shall not beg. Whether you believe it or not wherever your eyes covers today God shall give it to you.

Today I will take mine and children today. If you refuse to take it and make your children poor they will blame and ask you where were you when people were claiming the promises in the Bible? After today God will change your situation and you will not be among those their children will be asking where they were when all others were claiming their portion.

TESTIMONY

HOW I WAS RAISED FROM DEATH AND DELIVERED FROM BRONCHIOLITIES

Continued from last week..

After the sister’s narrative about the revelation she had concerning me, I became thrilled and told my wife that we should not wait for further confirmation, that God has spoken loud and clear through the revelation given to the sister. So we consented to the option of surgery.

The next day I was wheeled into the theatre for the surgery and then was given injection which according to them was meant to last throughout the period of the surgery calculated to be 4 hours. Few minutes after, I was no longer conscious of my environment or what was happening to me. But according to the doctors’, I went to sleep as soon as I was injected and all efforts to infuse oxygen that would sustain my life during the surgery failed. As at that time my stomach has been ripped open and without oxygen going into the body the result would be death. So they started struggling on how to pass the oxygen tube through any means and in that process one of the lungs got damaged resulting in serious bleeding. At this point I was clinically death. Thus the situation became confusing causing the whole process to be suspended and the battle to bring me back to life began.

READ ALSO:

According to the Doctor, it was a herculean task to revive me. All the 40 doctors involved in the surgery were running helter-skelter trying to revive me. The operation that started 10 am on Saturday lasted till Tuesday 12 noon when I was revived. After that, I was left to sleep only to wake up on Wednesday at about 6pm.

Meanwhile, in my subconscious state during the duration of the surgery, I saw myself struggling to enter into my lifeless body and in that melee my Pastor appeared and pushed my soul back to the body and I woke up and saw people around me jubilating. Little by little I regain consciousness and then started feeling serious pain all over my body.

I also discovered that the bleeding has not ceased and further enquiry showed that the second lung was punctured while they were trying to locate the One that was infested. This was confirmed by one of the physicians from the Church who was directed by the General Overseer to visit me. Furthermore, the physician informed me that the second lung has also been tampered, thus it would be difficult to do the surgery again in the near future.

As the bleeding continued, I started feeling dizzy and was given blood transfusion. Then the consultants observed my condition for some hours, and told made me of the need to quickly undergo another operation in order to correct the error they caused, otherwise I would not survive next few days. So, they rescheduled another date for surgery.

Somehow our GO was told what happened and he sent Dr Ejike in charge of Chosen Hospital who when He came examined me and suggested to the LUTH physicians to have me be referred to UNTH Enugu where according to him has more heart specialist doctors. But the LUTH Consultants turned down the suggestion and advised they should be allowed to continue because they understood the intricacies surrounding the case and were in a better position to re-do it. As at this time I have taken 50 packets of oxygen.

On the eve of the next operation at about 11pm our GO called to know when the surgery would take place, and I told him it has been booked for the next day.

Then he again prayed fervently for me. After that intercessory prayer I felt something left my body, and immediately the bleeding stopped, the pain and anxiety reduced. That night, I requested to see probably for the last time my children. So in the morning my wife came with them to the hospital. I tried to play with them thinking it would be my last with them. And when it was time to go into the theatre, I entered and saw the 40 doctors waiting to do the operation.

The Chief Consultant asked and I told him my name is ThankGod. Then he went on to tell me that he flew to Lagos from Abuja with the wife purposely for the operation. And it was important to let me know that the operation I was about to have is a critical one and could be fatal. But he assured they will do their best to ensure it will be successful. He said if I was not comfortable with his explanation I could decide to call off the surgery. My response to him was that my Pastor has prayed for me and the will of God will be done. That I am a Chosen as such, my case will not be like others.

At this juncture, He beckoned to the Doctor in charge of injection who before administering the injection informed me that the injection would knock down my system for six house. After he injected me, being on Tuesday I didn’t know what happened next.

But in my subconscious, I was being introduced to people that have been dead and asked to join them, but I declined as instructed by an angel standing beside. Thereafter, I started hearing my name been called repeatedly, and lo and behold I awoke. That was on Thursday. I thank God for delivering me from death.

Concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: