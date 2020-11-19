Kindly Share This Story:

Samson Oseni Aremu is one of the most talented and dedicated actors in the Yoruba movie industry. He has been in the industry for close to a decade and has featured in over 50 movies and still counting.

This young man interprets roles so perfectly and his passion for acting has kept him going despite hot competition in the industry.

In this exclusive interview, Aremu revealed how star actor Afeez Abiodun helped him grow in the industry, and the many challenges he has faced. He also mentioned the many sacrifices he has made just to fulfill his greatest desire in life and his plans for his movie Lisa.

Take us through your journey into the movie industry

Well, have been longing to join the movie industry since, before it all started in 2011 when I was coming from a party around Sango area when Mr. Afeez Abiodun Owo drove past the bus I was and immediately I sighted him, I instantly told the driver I wanted to come down and I alighted thereafter, due to the heavy traffic, I was able to run and meet his car.

So I knocked and he rolled down to hear me. He’s such a very nice man, I quickly made my point known to him and he gave me his is contact and asked me to call him the following day which I did and asked me to come to his office the following Monday and that’s how all started.

Tell us about the challenges you have been faced with?

Well, actually, the challenges are actually not something so bad but making one grow every day. Should I talk about the ones faced as man, because the ladies have the upper hand, and are always the first to be favoured unless God blessings come yours truly?

READ ALSO:

When we started, most of the time we sleep on the mere floor at a location, especially in tiles with A. C on but got nothing to do because it’s my passion, So we just have to keep our heads up. But we thank God, we don’t look like what we’ve been through.

Which has been your most challenging role so far?

Doing a typical Islamic cleric is one of the challenging roles have played because I am a Christian and playing a Muslim cleric role to perfection will surely be difficult, but to God be all the glory, I delivered beyond expectation.

Did you train under any caucus for more knowledge?

Yes, I trained under Seriki Olopolo School of Performing Arts owned by Afeez Abiodun and Mide Martins.

Who are your contemporaries in the industry?

Well, the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Mustapha Sholagbade, Jamiu Azeez are my contemporaries.

Who do you look up to in the industry?

A lot of people, because we have many outstanding and professional role interpreters from a different angle. So can’t really pick one, but one to be like some of our good actors today.

Are you working on any personal projects?

Well,, Am working on The Return Of LISA……. Lisa is my first and only movie for now,, it’s a crime movie,, So am working on the return.

Can you tell us about some of the movies you have featured in?

Odere Alagbo by Allwell Ademola, Alaya Marun by Afeez Owo, Moni by Mide Martins, My Mom My Wife by Allwell Ademola, Queen Mi By Afeez Owo, Alagbawi Aye by Aide Martins, Ilu Aje and so on.

Where do you hope to be in your career in the next 5 years?

Greater places, God almighty in his infinite mercy should make it happen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: