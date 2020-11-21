My brother, two others suffering political victimisation from our chairman — Ogige market trader

Kindly Share This Story:

…Alleges OMATAN chairman was shot by her security guards

…They are the masterminders but God will punish them one by one_OMATAN chairman

By Ikechukwu Odu

A trader at Ogige Market, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Obiora Asogwa, has alleged that his brother and two other traders arrested in connection with the shooting of the chairman of Ogige Market Traders Association, Nsukka, OMATAN, Dr. Ngozi Ozioko, were suffering political victimisation from the market boss.

Asogwa while speaking with Vanguard at Nsukka further alleged that the OMATAN chairman and her daughter were hit by stray bullets from one of the security personnel guarding the market who accompanied the market leader to her residence after attending a social function at Ede Oballa community in the council area.

While calling for assistance from the governments and good spirited individuals in securing the unconditional release of his brother, Emmanuel Asogwa, and two others, Okezie Attah, and Damian Ugwuanyi, allegedly detained by the police, he said the market leader saw them as oppositions and had accused them of crime they knew nothing about to enable her return unopposed for her second tenure as the chairman of the OMATAN.

He said: “The OMATAN chairman, Ngozi Ozioko, wrote a petition to the police, alleging that , Emmanuel Asogwa, Okezie Attah and Damian Eze sent the boys who attempted to assasinate her on the 26th September, 2020. They were arrested two days after the incident.

“The truth is that the OMATAN chairman and her daughter were shot by a local security guard attached to the market who accompanied her to a social function at Ede Oballa. They followed her home after the event and to announce her arrival, shot into the air. However, one of the security personnel had a problem with his gun and had brought it down to fix it when bullets escaped from the barrel and caught them. Some of the security personnel know the truth.

READ ALSO:

“They were rushed to the Bishop Shanahan Hospital in Nsukka metropolis where the daughter was treated but the medical personnel referred the chairman to Enugu because her case was critical.

“The allegation that some boys traced her to her residence and shot at her is false and a ploy to decieve the public in order to achieve political gains.

“She is holding the three men because she sees them as the only opposition who could stop her from winning her second tenure as the OMATAN chairman. Though, none of them is contesting for the election because they are still in detention, she knows they have the power to talk to the traders and make great impact.

I have been making efforts through the magistrate court at Enugu to secure their bail, but police have been frustrating me.”

However, the OMATAN chairman in her reaction from the hospital bed in Enugu where she is still receiving treatment said the suspects masterminded the assassination attempt on her life.

She also said “I am not afraid of allegations because truth will prevail at the end of the day. I have been working with the security men since my election last four years and they didn’t shoot me until now that my first tenure is coming to end.

“They masterminded those who came to assasinate me but God will punish them one by one. Ogige Market is not worth dying for and should not make somebody to go and kill. Why are they talking about election?

“Just two days after I went to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the pipe borne water he is sinking in the market and I was attacked. I have been receiving endorsement since last year from people who appreciate the efforts I am making to reposition the market for the better. Anyone who wishes to contest for any position should go for it. Why are they after my life? I thank God that I didn’t die on the spot because the person they sent asked me if it was my birthright to be the chairman of the market association. The attack is from the market.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: