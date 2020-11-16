Mustardels Media, Expoze Nigeria announce fourth Lagos Digital Summit

Kindly Share This Story:

Against the backdrop of the transformation that the digital revolution has occasioned in citizen participation and democracy globally, fast-rising Lagos-based digital marketing agency, Mustardels Media, announces the fourth edition of the Lagos Digital Summit.

Themed “Digital Media as a Tool for Nation Building,” the virtual event will converge prominent Nigerians from different sectors, on November 28, 2020, to proactively chart a sustainable path to harnessing the inherent potential in digital media.

Hosted in collaboration with ExpozeNigeria, Lagos Digital Summit, is an annual event conceptualised to optimise the immense potential of digital media for the advancement of the nation and its bourgeoning generation.

The happenings around the world this year in particular further underscores the need for the event, and the organisers remain resolute in their beliefs that technology and the digital revolution have an immenserole to play in the growth of Nigeria.

Commenting on the announcement, the convener of Lagos Digital Summit, Wale Adetona, remarked, “We have witnessed the vital role digital media has played globally this year – from updates to providing relevant information in the ongoing battle against the pandemic, and citizens holding their governments accountable for policy decision and societal transformation.

There is no gainsaying the fact that with the recent developments in Nigeria, digital media is well established as a tool for socio-economic prosperity. One that must be deliberately deployed for us to maximise its potential. In light of these, and many other instances, we deemed it fit to centre our dialogue around this subject.”

In keeping with its tradition, the event draws an array of speakers from both public and private sectors for deepened cross-fertilisation of ideas. The lineup for this year includes popular Federal House of Representatives member and entrepreneur, Akin Alabi; renowned actress and social commentator, Kate Henshaw; Communication & Public Relations Manager, Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, and CEO & Co-founder, HumanSquad, Tunde Omotoye.

On his part, Creative Director, Expoze Nigeria, DemolaAdetona noted, “There is a widespread feeling that our dialogues at Lagos Digital Summit will lead to sweeping changes to the application of digital media. Since inception we have ensured that we don’t fall into the web of just having discussants without actionable steps, thus, we have made it a point of principle to send our communiques to state governments.”

The fourth Lagos Digital Summit is free but registration is mandatory. Conceptualised to enhance the competitive advantage of Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, MDAs, corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public,registration can be done onwww.lagosdigitalsummit.com.

