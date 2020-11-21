Music prodigy, Realonyechi releases EP ‘The Boss” for every mood

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding music prodigy, Ndibunwa Onyinyechukwu Emmanuel known professionally as Realonyechi, who hails from Anambra State but raised in Lagos has stamped his feet on the music landscape with his first body of work. The EP titled “The Boss” which was dropped in October was well received with a few of the tracks featuring on Apple Music and Deezer playlists.

According to the artiste, who is only 18, is undeterred by the intense competition in the industry as he has all it takes to excel.

‘The Boss’ is my first body of work and I’d like to present it as a gift to my fans. There is a song for every mood and situation. It also serves as a soothing balm for those who have experienced some form of desolation especially in this COVID19 pandemic,” he said in a chat with Showtime Bonus.

He further reveals that the project, which was released in October, cuts across different genres as the artiste calls his musical style ‘Uncaged’ reaching across different styles.

Proud of his work, the artist says that “it is an EP with a song for everyone irrespective of their musical taste.”

Realonyechi made his musical debut with the release of his first single titled “Lolo” and another titled ‘Natasha’. In 2019, he got recognition for his talent and was named CFA Awards Most Promising Songwriter of the year 2019. His second single “Natasha’ made it to Number 1 on the Nigerian iTunes Chart.

Born November 25, 2001, he is the first child of 5 kids. He studied at Roshallom International Secondary School and is currently a student of Physiology in the University of Lagos College of Medicine, Idi Araba.

A self-taught music producer who started learning production at home in 2018, Realonyechi’s artistic prowess transcends music. Formerly a digital artist, he won the Nigerian Teen Choice Awards Visual Artist of the Year in 2018 with the full support of his family.

