Mushin violence: Victims count losses, claim arrested suspects innocent

By Bose Adelaja

Following a two-day violence which claimed three lives and destroyed about 150 vehicles and 50 shops in Mushin area of Lagos, some victims of the attack have started counting their losses even as residents claimed that those arrested in connection with the incident are innocent.

A cross-section of the residents also appealed to the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command not to withdraw its services in the area.

Recalled that three people were feared dead while 150 vehicles and 50 shops were destroyed on Monday when two gangs clashed at Alaafia street which degenerated and extended to neighbouring streets like Daniel, Idi-Araba, Awawa and Ewenla streets before the Police swang into action arresting 12 suspects in connection to the matter.

However, residents claimed those arrested knew nothing about the situation as the real hoodlums have fled the scene before the arrival of the Police.

The residents claimed the suspects are residents who knew little or nothing about the incident.

Vanguard gathered that every move by the residents to secure the release of the suspects was aborted as Area D Command insist investigations were on.

Meanwhile, the Victims of the violence have since been counting their losses owing to the incident.

Vanguard observed that most of the vandalised businesses were mainly small scale like entertainment, communication, betting, Point of Service and cool spots whose operators have been lamenting about.

Eyewitnesses’ account said the hoodlums took their time to drink the looted beer and then broke the bottles for their operations.

As at 10 am on Tuesday, broken bottles littered the affected streets thereby hindering vehicular movement in the area though some volunteers were seen cleaning up the area.

A beer parlour operator, Madam Juwon Kayomide popularly called “Mama K” said she lost goods worth N250, 000 to the incident. She said, “I obtained a monthly contribution on weekend which I used to stock my shop so that it won’t be misused.

“My three children were sent home from school on Monday and we were contemplating to use the proceeds from the business to complete their school fees when the hoodlums arrived our street, chased us away and vandalised the shop.

“The implication is that I cannot repay the loan or complete the school fees,”

A Point of Service operator Lizzy Abel said she had to run for her dear life to avoid being attacked by the hoodlums.

“I left my bag, cash and recharge cards in the shop and ran for my life, unfortunately, all were carted away,”

The curfew imposed by the state government on the area commenced on Monday while people without valid means of identification may not be allowed into the area beyond 9 pm daily just as the Police will be stationed there for three days.

Residents have urged the government to extend the Police presence as it was rumoured that the hoodlums may relaunch the attack soon.

Vanguard gathered that some of the hoodlums have been identified through viral videos on social media.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Muyiwa Adejobi said the state Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has deployed more Police operatives to the area to beef up the security and the Command will continue to monitor the area.

He said twelve suspects have been arrested while normalcy has been restored to the area.

