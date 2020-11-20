Multichoice announces special treats for festive season, unveils Laycon as Gotv ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that it is set to entertain subscribers during the festive season with its array of entertaining content across different channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as special price offers. This announcement was made at a media event in Lagos.

During the media event, MultiChoice Nigeria revealed that, starting Monday 21 November, it will provide new DStv customers with an opportunity to get DStv HD decoder Dish + 1-month Compact subscription for N18,600, while the GOtv decoder + GOtenna + 1-month Jolli will go for N8,400, to all new customers.

In the same vein, the company unveiled Big Brother Naija winner Season 5, Laycon as the brand ambassador for Gotv. Laycon will be joining Daddy Showkey as brand ambassadors for the pay TV brand.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said “As we get closer to the Festive Season we keep all customers at the heart of everything we do. And that explains why we have an amazing lineup of content on DStv and GOtv to bring families together, to strengthen the bond between them and showcase some of the most exciting and entertaining programmes that reflects who we are as Africans and indeed, as Nigerians. Our content are local and original, steep in our culture, values and traditions and there’s no better time to give these content to our subscribers than now.”

Some of the amazing content lineup on DStv that customers can look forward to during the festive season include the European football league season live include: Man United vs Man City on Saturday 12 December, Liverpool vs Spurs on Wednesday 16 December, Chelsea vs Arsenal on Saturday 26 December and Chelsea vs Man City on Saturday 2 January, in La Liga, there is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid taking place on the 13 of December football games, all available on the SuperSport channel. While on Formula 1, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be available to entertain subscribers on the 29 November and 13 December, respectively, and Basketball lovers can look forward to the NBA as it returns on ESPN.

GOtv Sports fans can also look forward to an exciting festive season with LIVE football action from La Liga featuring the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday, 21 November on SS La Liga; the 21st edition of GOtv Boxing Night on Friday, 27 November on SS Select 2; WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, 29 November on SS Select 2.

Kardashian Kristmas special on E! Entertainment; BET offers a week of Christmas movies from 21 to 27 December; TNT Christmas Day special with The Best Man and The Best Man holiday movies

The kids are also not left out as more fun awaits them with a whole lot of animated content on the Kidz Klub Festival on M-Net Movies 4 plus holiday stunts on Cartoon Network, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon.

Furthermore, Turn Up Friday proudly sponsored Pepsi and Infinix and Owambe Saturday sponsored by Goldberg, on Africa Magic will make its return, showing on Africa Magic Showcase Channel 151 on Fridays and Saturdays respectively. The newest addition to the show is Jollof With Me by Carex and Morning Fresh – a hybrid cooking show were media personality; Nancy Isime hosts friends over for a meal and some fun, light-hearted discussions over mature topics.

The show allows the audience to learn new things about the guest through the conversations. The show will also see Nancy making a cocktail that best describes the guest, which is tasted and rated by the guest. Jollof With Me starts on the 29th of November and showing on DStv 198, GOtv 29, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Also, showing during the Festive Season are: The Experience Lagos(11 December on DStv Channel 198), Calabar Carnival( 26-30 December on DStv Channel 198), Miss Africa Pageant(27 December on DStv Channel 198), Local content such as Riona and Enakhe, Shoot your Shot, The Johnsons and much more, are some of the content to look forward to.

MultiChoice Nigeria wants everyone to be part of the DStv and GOtv family this festive season and celebrate valuable moments together with friends and family.

The Festive Season Offer is valid from 21 November 2020 up until 13 January 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

