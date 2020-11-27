Muhammad felicitates with Manu,Muazu over Promotion

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sun Trust Bank Mr. Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has felicitated with Brigadier General MHB Manu and IK Muazu on their promotions .

Muhammad extolled their virtues and praised their dedication and consistencies especially in fighting insurgency in the Northeast over the years at the risk of their lives.

The statement reads in part: ” Pease join me in celebrating two of our finest, Generals MHB Manu & IK Muazu, on their recent promotions.

” Both Generals have inspired me and I am humbled by their consistency. There has been no greater privilege and no greater honor, than being a friend and brother to these fine gentlemen, officers of the greatest military in Africa.

” They have, over the years, stood watch over us and risk their lives ‘saving our lives’. We, all from the northeast, know how much they put their lives at risk so that we can live ours safely and free from the incessant attacks of the insurgents.

“By stepping forward and volunteering by raising their right hands and taking that oath, each of them made a solemn pledge. They committed themselves to a life of service and of sacrifice. Their courage under fire and bravery in the face of danger is unrivalled. We cannot but thank Generals Manu and Muazu for their outstanding service to our father land.

The detail of the promotion is contained in a Nigerian Army memo signed by GAT Ochigbano, a major general. The memo was referenced; AHQ MS/G1/300/252/2.

The memo, which was dated November 25, 2020, according to Mr Ochigbano, is made pursuant to the powers conferred on the Army Council by virtue of Section 10 (1) and 11 (b) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“However, the newly promoted officers are barred from using their new ranks until they are formally decorated.

