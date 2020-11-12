MTN stays true to raising the next set of change makers

Kindly Share This Story:

MTN has continuously taken steps in giving back to society through different initiatives that revolve around youth development and empowerment.

Among these initiatives are the MTN Scholarships comprising the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (STSS) and the MTN Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (SSBS) to award scholarship to high performing students in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The scholarship worth N200,000 is awarded annually till graduation as long as the recipients maintain a CGPA of 3.50. The scholarship covers tuition, book allowance, and stipend.

This initiative is highly commendable because it provides a platform for us to raise the next generation of change-makers. Getting a scholarship does not only imply that a person is brilliant, it also shows the capacity of the individual as a problem solver.

Beyond the four walls of educational institutions, they go ahead to make a strong impact on decision making. Some of the very best that we have produced in Nigeria including Adewunmi Adeshina, President of the African Development Bank, and Dr. Okonjo Iweala, our Former Minister of Finance are products of scholarships.

MTN is leading the path to ensuring that this is upheld. A recipient of the SSBS scholarship shared his experience. After losing his sight at age four, Trust Inose resolved to achieve his goals and dreams regardless of his disability.

While at the University, Trust maintained a high-grade point average while actively involved in school activities. Upon graduation, he served with Lagos Talks 93.1 FM as a social media manager.

After his service year, he was retained by the organization because of his outstanding performance. Inose’s story is just one of many positive experiences of beneficiaries of MTN’s scholarship schemes.

To further aid the development of the MTN scholars, they also participate in an employability workshop upon graduation. The employability workshop prepares them for the necessary tools to be successful in the workplace.

The active steps taken by MTN to enhance the Nigerian youth can also be seen in its Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP) where young entrepreneurs among the scholars are pitched for support of their businesses. Training and mentorship opportunities are also given to recipients of the YEDP.

MTN has invested over N2 Billion Naira on its scholarship schemes with a total of 10,686 scholarships awarded to 3829 students.

