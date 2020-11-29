MTN revamps “Pulse” Proposition, unveils Joeboy as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

MTN Nigeria unveiled a new campaign for its youth proposition, MTN Pulse at an exclusive listening parley on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The campaign tagged #DoYou features a television commercial and radio jingle which encourage Nigerian youths to embrace authenticity and push for their dreams. Singing sensation, Joeboy was also unveiled as a brand ambassador for MTN Pulse.

The well-attended event was hosted by media personality and event host, Biodun Laaro with appearances by celebrities including popular musician JoeyBoy, BB Naija’s Ozoemena Chukwu and Nengi Hampton, YouTube personality, Fisayo Fosudo, personal finance expert, Tosin Olaseinde among others.

Leveraging the diversity of the Nigerian youth, their varying interests and strong desire for significance, the revamped Pulse proposition empowers young people with lower call and data rates with social media bundles starting from N200.

While unveiling the revamped Pulse plan, Oluwole Rawa, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to provide Nigerian youths with the required support to showcase their creativity. He added that, “At MTN Nigeria, we fully comprehend the need for youths to express their creativity and use their voices.”

MTN Pulse is a prepaid tariff plan that allows customers to enjoy a flat rate of 11.26k/sec for calls across all local networks in Nigeria and nightlife bundles of up to 2GB for N200.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: