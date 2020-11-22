MSME SURVIVAL FUND: Nigerians thank Buhari administration for payroll support payment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Private business employees have started receiving three months salary in line with ESP

As the Buhari administration continues to roll out schemes aimed at bringing relief to businesses and individuals across different sectors, a cross section of beneficiaries of the Payroll Support scheme are excited at the receipt of N30, 000 and N50, 000 alerts of salaries under the MSMEs Survival Fund, a component under the Economic Sustainability Plan, ESP.

According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, so far, 101,567 employees from 16,250 businesses have received their first monthly payment from the Survival Fund’s Payroll Support Scheme.

The scheme is designed to support vulnerable MSMEs by paying the salaries of their staff for a period of three months because of the vulnerabilities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akande noted that verification is still ongoing as the payroll support scheme targets supporting 500,000 beneficiaries with payment of up to N50,000 per employee during the duration of 3 months, starting from October.

A total of 500,000 employees of businesses across the country are targeted to benefit from the scheme, with Lagos State having about 25,000 beneficiaries; Kano, 17,000 beneficiaries; Abia 16,000; while the other States will get 13,000 beneficiaries each.

Some beneficiaries across the country expressed their feelings in randomly selected testimonials collated by the Presidency over the weekend.

They noted that they didn’t have to know anyone to benefit from the payroll support scheme.

Having successfully received and processed applications from businesses across different fields, beneficiaries started receiving alerts of payment last week with more persons to receive theirs in the coming days.

Expressing their gratitude to the Federal Government upon the receipt of their payment alerts, some of the beneficiaries commend the authorities for the transparent manner it is executing the scheme.

Below are the reports sent in by some of the beneficiaries

*FG has put smiles on my workers’ faces – Gabriel Jacob, Akwa Ibom State

For Mr Gabriel Jacob, the CEO of Gamandy Ventures, an Agric-based outfit from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, whose employees were paid N30,000 each on Friday, November 20, the scheme is real and more Nigerians need to believe in it.

He said “I am very happy that my company was selected and that I am a beneficiary of the Federal government survival funds for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Truly the fund has been very helpful to me in settling my workers salaries that was delayed due to the revenue crisis we had as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and lock down.

“The Federal Government has been helpful in putting smiles on the faces of my workers and I am very grateful (thankful) to His Excellency, Mr President, for this kind gesture and would love to ask that fellow youths have more trust and confidence in him and his administration. Thank you, Mr President and Mr Vice President.”

* The payroll support scheme is real, thank you President Buhari – Ebonyi State beneficiaries

For Mr Ikenna Ibekwe of Valued Resources, a Quarry/mining company located at plot 65, stone crushers zone, Umuoghara Ezza North L.G.A, Ebonyi State, the payroll support scheme is God-sent to his company as 7 out of 9 employees in his company have been paid N30,000 each as salary under the scheme.

His words: “I grateful to President Buhari for assisting small businesses like mine to pay their staff salaries. With this support, economic growth and jobs are sustained. Let me encourage many Nigerians, particularly the youths to constantly participate in this administration’s economic and empowerment programmes. This government has demonstrated commitment and fulfilment of promises made to citizenry. These programmes are real!”

*In the same vein, Mr Jasper Oshim of Tryhada Trade Resources Nigeria Limited (a pharmaceutical outfit) located in Abakaliki; and Mrs. Onyekachi Stephanie Igwe of Henjico global enterprise, an oil palm processing company located in Umuhuali in Ebonyi State, were elated as workers in their companies were paid N30,000 and N50,000 respectively under the MSME Payroll Support.

Expressing his delight, Mr Oshim said, “I was so shocked. This is the first time I am getting something from this government. I thank the President and Vice President for this support.”

*In the same vein, Mrs Igwe urged Nigerians to trust in the programmes of the Buhari administration noting that “this program is not scam as been speculated. My company is a beneficiary.”

*Similarly, Dr. Eze Onyekachi Richard, the CEO of Anglozortic International Limited, an agric company based in Abakaliki, the joy of having 10 of his staff paid (two N50,000 and eight N50,000) under the scheme is immeasurable.

*For Mr Chimaobi Nwachukwu, a direct beneficiary and employee of Access Communication, based in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, receipt of the N30,000 alert made her feel more Nigerian than she has ever felt.

*Mr Nwoba Solomon of Versim Nigeria Ltd, an Agric venture located in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, said he registered nine staff of his company and six were paid N30,000 while one person got N50,000.

He said, “This is my first time of benefiting from any Federal Government programme. I urge our youths to queue to all these programmes mapped out to alleviate sufferings. It’s very transparent and genuine.”

*Our staff received payroll support – Niger State beneficiaries

For Mr. Kingsley Nwazufu of Emkingstual Global, a fashion outfit located in Minna, Niger State, whose 10 employees received N30,000 each under the scheme, he said “the Federal Government’s Survival Fund is real and I speak as a beneficiary. All my staff who were registered received the fund. Likewise, some of my close associates who are company owners also benefited from it as all their staff were also paid.”

*A beneficiary in the education sector, Mrs Onyinyechi Nwokoro Nwakaego of SGR children Academy located in Suleja, Niger State, could not hide her joy as staff in her school received N30,000 under the scheme.

According to the school proprietress, “I am so happy to be a beneficiary of this programme because I thought it was a scam but I am so grateful to God for making me one of the beneficiaries and to the Federal Government that put smile on my face. I am so grateful to them and to those that are still doubting if is it real or scam, it is so real the I am a living testimony.”

*FG payroll support real, my staff got paid – Chukwuma Wisdom, Federal Capital Territory

Affirming the testimonies of other beneficiaries, Mr Maduforo Chukwuma Wisdom of Grunewald International Ltd, an Agric venture based in the FCT, whose staff received N50,000 salary alert, said, “this is a good initiative by the Federal Government especially at this time lot of companies all over the world are finding it difficult to pay their workers.

“To every young Nigerian still in doubt, I used to be like you but Federal Government under the leadership of PMB proved me wrong. This is actually the first time I’m getting something from the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

*In the same vein, Oko Anthonia Chijioke of Trenod International school, Lokogoma Abuja, said he had initial doubt were cleared with the receipt of the N30,000 alert.

She noted that “seriously I never believed Federal Government will pay until I received their call, thanks to my boss for registering me, thanks to Federal Government for sticking to their word. Words alone cannot describe how happy I am for receiving something from the Federal Government for the first time. For those still doubting scheme and other programmes, don’t lose hope keep on trying until you’re being remembered, Nigeria is for all of us.”

*Payment helping our business – Obinna Onyeabor, Enugu State

The CEO of Chesterdor Global Resources, a trading company located in Achara Layout, Enugu State, Mr Obinna Onyeabor, said, “it’s a welcome development from our Federal Government and it really helps in this COVID-19 period. Thank you, FG.”

*Payment will help support our families – Okuro Anita, Bayelsa State

For Mrs Okuro Anita, CEO of Datech, a marketing outfit based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, whose staff got N30,000, “I want to say a big thank you to the Federal Government of Nigeria for keeping to their promise and putting smiles on our faces at these trying times. The monies given to us will go a long way in helping ourselves and immediate family.”

*Survival fund has kept my boss’ business afloat – Mary Azubuike, Anambra State

Also thanking the Federal Government, Ms Azubuike Makuochukwu Mary, a direct beneficiary and employee of Gold-chumet integrated services, a Nnewi based Laundry outfit, said “I am so impressed because my boss was about laying me off. The coronavirus lockdown affected his business but today through survival fund intervention we are staying. We have to believe in the Federal Government now.”

*I’m happy to benefit from Payroll scheme – Amaechi Ferdinand, Imo State

For Mr Amaechi Ferdinand of Fedzo diagnostic and laboratory services, a medical outfit based in Owerri, Imo State, the payment of N30,000 to three workers in his company is a huge relief.

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government for this great opportunity. To my fellow Nigerians, I want you all to know that this Survival Fund programme by government is real. Initially I thought it was a joke and even my staff because it was hard for them before they gave me their BVN, until I received a call from of the organizers. I’m very happy to have benefited from this programme,” Amaechi noted.

*I now believe FG programmes are real – Payroll Support beneficiary, Kaduna State

In the same vein, Mrs Enoch Chinyere of Erified Nigeria Limited an outfit in the Building and Electronics sector located in Kaduna state expressed surprise, noting that the alert really changed her initial perception of the government scheme.

*How my staff got paid – Lagos State beneficiary

Another beneficiary, Evangelist Offor Modestus Ogadinma, CEO of Ubaferb ventures, an Agro Allied company located in Mushin, Lagos, said he registered two workers under his employ and both of them were paid N30,000 each.

He said “I want to thank the Federal Government for this scheme for through it many lives will be revived and I want to thank you our able mummy the mouth piece of the people that God will continue to bless you.”

*Thank you, President Buhari – Henry Ananaba, Abia State

Mr Henry Ananaba, a direct beneficiary and staff of Kings Unity Senior Secondary School, Uwgunabgo LGA, Abia State, who was paid N30,000, expressed happiness having been selected and paid under the scheme. He said, “I thought it was all joke till I received the alert, thanks to Federal Government for this gesture, I am excited.”

It would be recalled that registration for the MSMEs Payroll Support of the Survival Fund had commenced on Monday, 21st September, for different categories of MSMEs – education, hospitality and other sectors (general); and ended on the 15th of October.

Vangaurd News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: