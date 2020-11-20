Mr. Eazi: Grace Idowu’s new song is special to me

Kindly Share This Story:

Afro-fusion music singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. Eazi, has revealed that fast rising gospel music singer, Grace Idowu’s new single titled ‘Sokale’, is dear to his heart.

Idowu who is fast emerging as one of Nigeria’s gospel stars, putting the country on the map with her soul-lifting songs keeps winning hearts even with her new song, and Mr. Eazi has joined the league.

In a tweet, the ‘Leg Over’ crooner described ‘Sokale’ as a song that is special to him, lending more credence to Idowu’s musical dexterity.

He said, “This song is special to me. Big love to Grace Idowu for the new song,” he tweeted.

Hardly does an Afro-fusion artiste endorse and commend the musical work of another genre, particularly from the gospel circle, but Mr. Eazi has eventually broken the jinx with this recent revelation.

‘Sokale’ was released to address the current turmoil ravaging Nigeria and the world, as the song seeks to call on God to descend and save the world.

The Lagos born singer, Grace, is signed under a Nigerian American Record Label, Brand New Records and she is ready to release her new E.P in 2021.

The song was produced by Guilty Beatz and distributed by Empawa Africa and has been enjoying positive reviews.

