Morien releases new single, Hope

By Cynthia Alo

Fast-rising Nigerian artiste has released a new song titled ‘Hope’.

The Etins Record Limited frontline act Christopher Chiké Ajah professionally known as Morien, dropped his latest single HOPE, where he addressed how the world is bleeding and how the generation is also bleeding and crying, hoping for a better life.

He questions situation of the world saying, ”I mean this is too emotional to hear and watch. When will our tear be gone? he asked.

According to the artiste, the song is relatable, with simple yet irresistible soulful and RnB Rhythms especially as it talks about the situation of things in the world.

“This generation is bleeding, when will the tears be gone” quotable lyrics from Morien’s latest release HOPE.

Morien is known for several hit songs and this has positioned him in the right place among his contemporaries especially after he releases his debut ep “Morien EP” in 2019.

Morien describes himself as a blessing to the Nigerian music as he is not only the future of the industry but that he can never go wrong on his sounds which have put him firmly shoulder to shoulder with his contemporaries.

