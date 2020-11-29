More than 60 detained during anti-lockdown protests in London

Kindly Share This Story:

Police in the British capital have detained more than 60 people during a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

“We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home,” London’s Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Under current rules, residents in England are only allowed to leave their homes for compelling reasons such as work, shopping or caring for relatives.

Demonstrations are not one of the permitted exceptions. Participants marched, mostly without observing social distancing or wearing masks, through central London on Sunday.

The protest came as the British government announced a further 15,871 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Saturday morning. Officials also said that a further 479 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: