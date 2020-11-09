More African leaders congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris

Kindly Share This Story:

More congratulatory messages from African leaders have continued to pour into Washington following the election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America.

The latest messages came from Sudan, South Africa, Kenya, Libya, Ghana and Mauritania – all of them highlighting the need for concerted cooperation between Africa and the U.S.

In Khartoum, Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, on Saturday said: “On behalf of the Sudanese people, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election as President and Vice President.”

In his congratulatory message, Hamdok said he looked forward to working closely with both of them to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation between the U.S. and Sudan.

“Sudanese are hopeful that U.S. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, will be supportive for the democratic transition in Sudan and the civilian government that will come up which faces huge economic and political challenges.

He said the outgoing U.S. administration under Donald Trump took more than a year to decide Sudan’s removal from the terrorist list and forced Khartoum to normalise relations with Israel before the decision could become effective.

Many Sudanese who are not opposed to the normalisation say Trump humiliated their country when he linked it to the rescission of Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Sudan is awaiting the U.S. Congress to restore its sovereign immunities which it lost as a designated terror state.

On 31 October 2020, Sudan and the United States signed an agreement to restore sovereign immunity. The deal settles cases brought against Sudan in U.S. courts, including for the bombing of U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam in 1998.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on his official Twitter account, said he looks forward to working with the Biden and Harris to strengthen ties between South Africa and the U.S.

“We congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he wrote..

African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the party also welcomed their victory and added that the world must rise to respect democracy and embrace the new administration.

The ANC expressed the hope that the Biden-Harris administration will lead the way in forging a global response to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris will be the first female Vice President of the US and also the first female of colour to hold the position.

In Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta termed the emphatic win in the hard-fought polls as a demonstration of Americans’ confidence in the leadership credentials of the former Vice President, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office in Nairobi on Sunday.

“Americans have spoken loudly and clearly through their votes by picking a highly-experienced, colourfully-decorated and long-serving leader to become their next Head of State,” Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said Biden is a friend of Kenya whose last visit to the country while serving as Vice President under President Barack Obama helped renew Kenya-USA ties.

“His win, therefore, presents an even bigger and better platform for our two countries to collaborate more closely for the prosperity of the people of our two nations,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta lauded Vice President-Elect Harris for making history by becoming the first woman to occupy the second most important leadership position in American political history.

“She is a trailblazer and role model whose win will help inspire and embolden millions of young girls across the world to chase and achieve their dreams of greatness and success.

To the outgoing President Donald Trump, President Kenyatta said “Your administration’s close working relationship with Kenya was good”, wishing him well as he exits the high office of the President of the United States of America.

From Libya, the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, Al-Sarraj congratulates Joe Biden on his victory in U.S. presidential election expressed the hope to work with Biden and his deputy, Harris, to achieve a democratic civil state in Libya.

After four days of suspense, the Democratic Party candidate and former Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama was given the presidential election victory, defeating outgoing President Donald Trump.

Reports from Ghana say Ghana’s main politicians have congratulated Biden and Harris on their electoral victory.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the main opposition leader, John Dramani Mahama, who are the main candidates in the 7 December presidential election in Ghana. Both men welcomed the newly-exected U.S. leaders.

In a tweet, President Akufo-Addo wrote: “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend my warmest congratulations to the President-elect of the United States of America, Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, on his decisive victory in the elections of November 3, 2020.”

He also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-Elect of the United States.

President Akufo-Addo wrote: “It is my sincere hope that President-Elect Biden’s tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans.

“I am hopeful that, over the course of his presidency, relations between Ghana and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength, relations which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.”

Former President Mahama lauded the “resilience” of Mr. Biden, noting that “it took Biden sheer grit and determination to chalk such a victory as the President-Elect of the United States of America”.

He also said the election of incoming Vice President Harris “has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in it that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity”.

In his message, the Mauritania President, Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani on Saturday

wrote: “Your election as President of the United States of America gives me the opportunity to express to Your Excellency, my warm congratulations, wishing you good health and full success in your mission, to the friendly American people for further progress and prosperity”.

The Mauritanian President added: “I also take this opportunity to assure you of our firm will to continue working with you, to deepen the distinguished ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries.”

Earlier, Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to greater cooperation with U.S.

