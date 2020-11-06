Morata, Koke return as Llorente earns first Spain call-up

Kindly Share This Story:

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke earned recalls to the Spain squad Friday for a friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League games with Germany and Switzerland.

Koke’s uncapped Atletico team-mate Marcos Llorente was also selected by coach Luis Enrique as was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite losing his place in the Chelsea team.

Morata, 28, has scored six times in seven matches since rejoining Juventus on loan from Atletico. His last appearance for Spain came in November 2019.

Atletico captain Koke has played just once for Spain since their surprise last 16 exit to hosts Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Spain will travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands in a friendly on November 11. They then take on Switzerland in Basel on November 14 before concluding their Nations League group campaign at home to Germany three days later.

Spain are top of their group with seven points from four matches despite a 1-0 loss to Ukraine last month.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham/ENG), Eric Garcia (Manchester City/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Koke, Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Betis)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traore (Wolves/ENG), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA)

