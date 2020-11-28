Breaking News
MOBO 2020: Afrozons’ How Far With Sheila O’ to run special edition on African Act’s nominees Dec 6

By Ayo Onikoyi

A good number of Nigerian Afrobeats stars, namely; Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Rema and Wizkid have made the nominees’ list of this year’s Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards set to hold virtually and live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT on December 9, 2020.

The other African artists who made the cut of the Best African Act are Master KG, NSG, Afro B, Stonebwoy and Shattawale. However, the category has been announced by MOBO in association with Afrozons, an American-based creator of popular TV show “How Far With Sheila O” on HIPTv.

The MOBO Awards which is UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will be hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz, live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45PM GMT with special highlights available on BBC iPlayer the same night and supporting content in BBC Sounds.

Afrozons with Sheila O will be dedicating a whole show to the MOBO Awards on December 6, 2020. According to Sheila O, this will be to highlight music from all the nominees of the Best African Act category with possible interviews with some of this year’s nominees and more.

