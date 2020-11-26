Mobile Fintech Apps disrupting finance, banking industry

Kindly Share This Story:

It is even more so in a country like Nigeria where a large percentage of the population is either unbanked or underbanked. It is this situation that led tech entrepreneur Sahir Berry to tap into this underserved market.

“In 2017 we identified that one of the two big problems in Nigeria was (lack of) youth empowerment and financial inclusion” Berry told journalists in Lagos “With a population of almost 100 million youth, we found that access to formal financial services was missing, as well as the key tool to do that, which was smart devices”

Berry decided on a two-pronged approach: produce affordable smart phones locally and introduce a mobile wallet. The result – AfriOne smartphone and NowNow mobile wallet.

AFRIONE

Berry explains: ‘We decided to set up a factory where we would import components from places like China and India and assemble these devices here. In doing so, we would create jobs, skills and also transfer knowledge to the country and, hopefully, in the future we could start manufacturing these components locally too”

Hence, AfriOne, the first smartphone produced in Africa, was launched in 2017. “We were the first to launch such a large-scale smartphone manufacturing facility on the continent and now we’re on to our third factory,’ Berry said. ‘It is really surprising that while we were the first to launch African made smartphones, some other companies have made these unfounded claims in the past.

AfriOne’s phones are built to suit African conditions. As Berry explained, ‘The first thing we did was to make sure our phones were designed for the African market. For example, we have massive electricity problems in Nigeria.

To address this, we ensured our phones had high capacity batteries that could keep our customers connected for longer duration on a single charge. Another aspect was the robustness of the phone, like in some devices we offer a tempered glass (not just as an add on) to reduce the risk of phone screen damage’.

‘Also, music is an important and integral part of Nigerian culture – so we made sure that all our phones have high quality speakers providing an immersive music experience to our customers. You have to understand that AfriOne as a new brand was going against the big brands like iPhone, Samsung and Tecno (a popular Chinese brand in Nigeria). So we ensured that we delivered what these other phones wouldn’t at our prices.’

The AfriOne phone is affordable, It is backed by good customer service and support. “The customer always comes first for AfriOne and their experience with the brand matters. One of the first things we did was to set up customer service centres and our own brand stores across the country.

So if you had a problem with a phone you purchased in, say, Port Harcourt, you can have it fixed in Lagos,’ Berry said. ‘Also because we have our factories in Nigeria, we offer over-the-counter warranties.’

AfriOne currently has a smaller share of the Nigerian market compared to the big players – 4-5 percent. But Berry is not worried about it. He claims their phones are very well received and they are not focused only on a single market. ‘We’ve been setting up factories in Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Senegal, and we’re about to set up another in Liberia with negotiations ongoing to set up one in Ghana,’ Berry told Africa Briefing.

According to Berry, all of these countries have young populations who require jobs and financial services. ‘The idea is to set up more of these factories in order to achieve better economies of scale as well as a larger inventory,’ he said.

‘And then coming back to what we’re doing at NowNow – to enhance the penetration of an all-inclusive Digital and Financial ecosystem basically meant being able to use those smart phones to offer financial services. That has been our mainstay with NowNow”

NOWNOW

With the AfriOne smartphone now on the market, Berry took the next step – launching the NowNow mobile wallet. ‘In 2018 we applied to the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] for a mobile money operator’s licence for the mobile wallet. We launched the actual services in 2019 with the fastest, most secure and robust network in the country.’

NowNow currently operates in 26 of the 36 states in Nigeria. It is a significant progress because as Berry states, ‘The 27 retail banks in the country don’t focus on the day-to-day earners simply because they don’t have enough money to put into a savings account, and also it’s not in their interest to put money into a digital form because they don’t have access to it. They need access to cash at any given time.’

He added: ‘So we focussed on allowing digital payment acceptance across the board by building an agent network, empowering SMEs [small and medium-scale enterprises] and at the same time creating an end-to-end ecosystem for a consumer-facing functionality in our mobile wallet.’

According to Berry, ‘none of the [mobile] service providers have actually been successful in mobile money across the continent, except Kenya.’ This is simply because telcos are mainly focused on their own subscriber base. ‘They haven’t really been focused on solving the challenges of larger customer base. Their focus is to sell more airtime and services.’

Berry hopes to enable SMEs that are still using basic financial tools with the combination of AfriOne devices and NowNow mobile wallet. ‘We will be able to offer them services of inventory management, payroll and financial services such as invoice-holding, insurance and basic lending to which most SMEs currently don’t have access.’

‘We have the platform as well as the phone. We don’t provide the finance but we aggregate most of the lenders, so it allows us to provide a platform for them to reach customers and the customers to reach the lenders, affording them the best quality products on the market.’

NowNow has also tied up with most utilities in the country for bill payments. In addition, NowNow is able to offer discounts to customers through special promotions. It does this by buying in bulk from vendors and passing on the savings to the customers through these special promotions.

NowNow enables the unbanked to make payments they’d never been able to do. Berry explains: ‘For instance, a lot of people who don’t have bank accounts but like to access some entertainment content like Iroko TV don’t know how to pay for them because they can’t go to the Iroko office. With NowNow, they can go to an agent, put money into their mobile wallet and make the payment for whatever digital service they choose. From entertainment to education and gaming, we’ve tied up with many service providers across the board.’

As the world grapples with an unprecedented crisis in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers are cautious to use cash or making a withdrawal from an ATM and agent network. ‘The pandemic shone a light on the importance of what we are doing because a country like Nigeria cannot keep depending on cash transactions’, Berry said. ‘When you handle cash, the risk of infections and transmission of diseases is huge.’

‘Digital and contactless payments are what the world has to progress towards. And that’s exactly what we’re also pioneering in Nigeria. In order to do that successfully, it is the acceptance of digital payments that we have to crack first,’ he said. “For NowNow, the opportunity presents not just in prospective growth in user base or additional revenue, but an important step in its journey to becoming Nigeria’s first financial super-app”.

