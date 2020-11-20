Ministry releases 1st batch of admission into unity schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Federal Ministry of Education, Friday, released the first batch of admission into ederal government colleges across the country.

The development followed earlier release of results of 2020 National Common Entrance Examination.

The first admission was released in conformity with the directive of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu that list of students given admission on merit and states’ equality be released one week from the day the 2020 examination results were announced.

The results, according to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Education, were transmitted to principals of the unity schools

midweek by the Department of Basic and Secondary Education of the Ministry.

In the statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Bem Goong,the federal government advised successful candidates to proceed to their chosen colleges to obtain their admission letter as from next week or use of approved channels to obtain that. It commended those involved in the process for ensuring that, within the stipulated time frame, both the merit based and equality of states’ admissions are ready. While congratulating the students and urged them to take their education seriously,the government appeals to them to strictly keep COVID-19 safety protocols.

