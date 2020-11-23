Minister of Communications, Pantami, loses 13-yr-old daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, on Monday, lost his 13-year-old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali.

Announcing the sad incident via his official Twitter account @DrIsaPantami, the minister stated that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted in Abuja on Tuesday at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2.

The post by the minister announcing the incident reads; “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Rajiun! My 13-year old daughter, Aishah Isa Ali (Amal) passed away just a moment ago.

“Due to some necessities, funeral prayer tomorrow at Annur Masjeed, Wuse 2, immediately after Zuhr prayer in sha Allah. May Allah forgive & be Merciful to her.”

Condoling the minister, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency said; “Surely, Allah takes what is His, and what He gives is His, and to all things.

“He has appointed a time. So have patience and be rewarded. May Allah magnify your reward, and make perfect your bereavement, and forgive your departed.”

Dr Joe Abba who also condoled with Pantami posted; “Oh my God! I am so sorry to hear this crushing news, Honourable Minister. May her soul Rest In Peace and may Allah comfort you and your family.”

More condolences have continued to pour in with many encouraging him (Pantami) to remain strong. However, the cause of Aisha’s death was not revealed by the minister in the post.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: