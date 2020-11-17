Mike Ciorrocco shares secrets for success to help others achieve greatness

Kindly Share This Story:

Mike “C-Roc” Ciorrocco believes in the power of sharing your story. After growing up in a broken home and feeling abandoned by his hero, his father, Mike realized that his struggle with psychological and mental abuse was not his alone.

“Those experiences lit a fire in me to help others and show them how they too can use their life’s setbacks and disappointments as rocket fuel to break through barriers and propel themselves forward.”

In hopes of finding an outlet to fulfill this desire, Mike started the “What Are You Made Of?” movement, along with his hit podcast, What Are You Made Of? With Mike C-Roc.

On the air, he teaches business professionals, showing them how to grow their business starting with a foundation based on culture and accountability, to building their people to unimaginable levels. However, as the podcast’s reach expanded exponentially, Mike realized that there was a greater market for storytelling in business.

He continues, “I started People Building Inc. with the desire to help people realize their full potential. After telling my own story, I realized that not enough people share their stories. Sharing my story means helping others share theirs.

“I always thought that my story wasn’t special enough or that no one cared, but I was so wrong. Authenticity is undervalued in business, and the connections that sharing my story has created has led to partnerships and opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.”

People Building Inc. offers a seven-week mentorship program aimed at increasing revenue and productivity. They offer personalized one-on-one personal coaching to allow clients to dig deeper into their unique and specific needs. Mike also travels and speaks at a variety of events, sharing his story and encouraging others to do the same. “I had to overcome a limited mindset and concern for what others think and say,” he admits. “But haters gonna hate no matter what you do, so do what you love.”

For Mike, that means continuing to share the lessons he has learned with the world. His newest project, a book entitled “Rocket Fuel” is scheduled to be released in early 2021. Mike’s team is also in the process of developing a training platform to be released in the following months, with the purpose of helping mortgage professionals learn the skills and mindset they need to thrive. He explains, “Despite the successes and notoriety I have attained, I’m just getting started. You’re only done when you tell yourself you’re done.”

