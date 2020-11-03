Breaking News
Translate

Mercy Aigbe finally debuts TV show on YouTube

On 10:08 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mercy Aigbe finally debuts TV show on YouTube

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is finally ready to  launch her much talked about  TV show, TheSwitchwithmercyaigbe on her YouTube channel.

The 42-year old actress and  brand influencer disclosed this cheery news on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

  1. In the show, which she said will debut on Wednesday,  Aigbe will be seen visiting some of her fans in their homes, transforming their looks while spending time with them.

READ ALSO: Rahma Sadau’s backless dress causes massive stir on twitter

Announcing this development  on IG, the beautiful mother of two wrote, ” Mood because the very first episode of my show @Theswitchwithnercyaigbe debuts on my YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 5.”

“I’m excited but let me confess I am super nervous . It’s my first time ever as a host on a talk show.”

“This show is close to my heart because it’s me putting a face to my beautiful fans. It’s me connecting with my amazing fans and saying thank you in my own little way.”

However, with the debuting of the show, the beautiful actress might be starting a career as a talk show host.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!